– The complete, pre-WWE Network run of NXT has been added to the streaming service. These go all the way back to the June 2012 reboot from Full Sail University. It should be noted that seasons 1-5 of the show, which had the game show format, are not available at this time.

– The Undertaker Wrestlemania Subscriber’s Choice collection will be added to the Network on Monday.

– Noelle Foley has started her own Youtube channel, which you can find here.

– Lilian Garcia appeared on CBS’ The Price is Right today. She represented her old college alma mater of The University of South Carolina against Clemson for a “College Rivalry” episode.