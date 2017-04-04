– WWE stock rebounded today after it dropped on Monday following the WWE Network subscriber count reveal. The stock closed at $22.01 on Tuesday, up $0.16 (0.73$) from the previous close.

– WWE has announced that they have been nominated for two categories in the 2017 Webby Awards. The company was nominated in the Social – Entertainment category, while and WrestleMania was nominated in the Social – Sports category. WWE on YouTube an honoree in Film & Video – Sports. You can vote for WWE here and WrestleMania here until April 20th.

– Here is a preview for the return of Total Divas tomorrow night on E!: