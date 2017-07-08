– Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) revealed on Instagram that she’ll be involved with the Mae Young Classic. Tapings happen on July 13-14 at Full Sail University. The first four episodes will be on the WWE Network’s on-demand section on August 28. The next four episodes will follow on September 4. The finals will then air on a live special from Las Vegas on September 12 at 10 PM ET.

– Sports Illustrated‘s Justin Barrasso appeared on The Danny Picard Show where he revealed that WWE passed on offers to hold WrestleMania at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts and SummerSlam at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. They did express an interest in holding an NXT event at Fenway.

– Maria and Mike Kanellis appeared on the latest UpUpDownDown, where they played Sonic the Hedgehog 2.