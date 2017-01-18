wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Polls Fans About Most Memorable Smackdown Moment, Michael Cole Comments On Lawler Calling Royal Rumble, New Clip For Tonight’s Total Divas
– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Total Divas, with Rusev telling Renee Young and Naomi that he doesn’t want Lana going to a strip club for her bachelorette party.
– WWE has a new poll asking fans about the most memorable moment from Smackdown. 44% voted for Mickie James’ return to Smackdown, while 21% voted for the first Smackdown Women’s Title cage match, 12% for AJ Styles vs. The Miz, 11% for the Wyatt Family’s issues and 8% for The King’s Court with Dolph Ziggler.
– Michael Cole commented on Twitter on the news that Jerry Lawler will call the Royal Rumble match with himself and Corey Graves.
The KING is back! Can't wait to call the rumble match with @JerryLawler and @WWEGraves! Awesome perspective!
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 18, 2017