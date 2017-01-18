– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Total Divas, with Rusev telling Renee Young and Naomi that he doesn’t want Lana going to a strip club for her bachelorette party.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans about the most memorable moment from Smackdown. 44% voted for Mickie James’ return to Smackdown, while 21% voted for the first Smackdown Women’s Title cage match, 12% for AJ Styles vs. The Miz, 11% for the Wyatt Family’s issues and 8% for The King’s Court with Dolph Ziggler.

– Michael Cole commented on Twitter on the news that Jerry Lawler will call the Royal Rumble match with himself and Corey Graves.