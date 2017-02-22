wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Releases Akira Tozawa’s Theme Music, D-Von Hangs Out with Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men
– Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men was backstage at Raw, and took a photo with WWE producer D-Von Dudley…
Monday night in LA at the Staples Center for Monday Night Raw hanging out with this guy Shawn Stockman from Boyz ll Men. Great guy… pic.twitter.com/aIcK0dm9sl
— D-von Dudley (@TestifyDVon) February 22, 2017
– WWE Music has released the new “Strawberry Moon” theme song for Akira Tozawa….