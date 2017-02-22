wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Releases Akira Tozawa’s Theme Music, D-Von Hangs Out with Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Shawn Stockman of Boyz ll Men was backstage at Raw, and took a photo with WWE producer D-Von Dudley…

– WWE Music has released the new “Strawberry Moon” theme song for Akira Tozawa….

