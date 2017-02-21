wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Returns to Champaign, IL in April, Posts Smackdown Rumble Video
– WWE will return to Champaign, IL for a RAW live event on Saturday, April 15th at State Farm Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]
– WWE posted the following clip, featuring Eddie Guerrero winning a 15-man Royal Rumble match on SmackDown in January of 2004. The win gave him a title shot against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at No Way Out, which Guerrero won.