WWE News: WWE Ride Along Clip, WWE WWEmoji App Gets Update

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– The WWEmoji app has been updated with new emojis, including the NXT roster. The app is available via iOS App Store and Googly Play for 99 cents through WrestleMania.

– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along, featuring Finn Balor making a call to Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as they ride with Balor and AJ Styles cutouts…

