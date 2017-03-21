wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Ride Along Clip, WWE WWEmoji App Gets Update
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– The WWEmoji app has been updated with new emojis, including the NXT roster. The app is available via iOS App Store and Googly Play for 99 cents through WrestleMania.
– Here is a clip from last night’s WWE Ride Along, featuring Finn Balor making a call to Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as they ride with Balor and AJ Styles cutouts…
What a GOOD BROTHER @FinnBalor is as he gives @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE a call on #WWERideAlong! #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/5ZxEhw9nQT
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017