WWE News: WWE Spoils Raw For West Coast Viewers, William Regal Jokes About The Kurt Angle Reveal From Raw

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to PWinsider.com, WWE’s YouTube alerts spoiled the Kurt Angle reveal with Jason Jordan last night. Raw airs on a split feed, so if you are on the west coast and want to avoid the Youtube spoilers, you’ll need to turn off your notifications.

– William Regal posted the following, joking about the Kurt Angle reveal on last night’s Raw

