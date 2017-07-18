wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Spoils Raw For West Coast Viewers, William Regal Jokes About The Kurt Angle Reveal From Raw
– According to PWinsider.com, WWE’s YouTube alerts spoiled the Kurt Angle reveal with Jason Jordan last night. Raw airs on a split feed, so if you are on the west coast and want to avoid the Youtube spoilers, you’ll need to turn off your notifications.
– William Regal posted the following, joking about the Kurt Angle reveal on last night’s Raw…
Glad I'm not important enough to blackmail about secret children as I've sired more illegitimate offspring than an Aberdeen Angus.@WWENXT
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 18, 2017