WWE News: WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Smackdown Stars Praise The Usos

February 23, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Tyler Breeze, Natalya and Mauro Ranallo posted on Twitter, praising the Usos promo work from Smackdown…

-The Miz, Maryse, Naomi, James Ellsworth and Alexa Bliss model new WrestleMania 33 gear from WWE Shop in this below video…

