WWE News: WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Smackdown Stars Praise The Usos
February 23, 2017 | Posted by
– Tyler Breeze, Natalya and Mauro Ranallo posted on Twitter, praising the Usos promo work from Smackdown…
Say what u want… tonight @WWEUsos did some of their best work…
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) February 22, 2017
Man, the @WWEUsos #SizzledOnTheStick #SDLive 🔥
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) February 22, 2017
Watching #SDLive back from last night…. the @WWEUsos are bad a$$ on a microphone. Goosebumps. Makes me want to see more…
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 22, 2017
-The Miz, Maryse, Naomi, James Ellsworth and Alexa Bliss model new WrestleMania 33 gear from WWE Shop in this below video…