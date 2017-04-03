wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars React to Undertaker’s Farewell, Usos Congratulate Reigns & Naomi at WM
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Several WWE stars took to Twitter to react to the final match at WrestleMania 33, as Undertaker lost to Roman Reigns and appears to have hung it up after. You can see posts by The Miz, Booker T and Renee Young below:
If there's a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 3, 2017
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 3, 2017
– The Usos posted to Twitter congratulating Roman Reigns and Naomi on their wins at the event:
Great night family! congrats to @NaomiWWE for the @WWE womens championship and big cuz @WWERomanReigns for the big win!#Wrestlemania #WeOn
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) April 3, 2017