WWE News: WWE Stars talk Trip to Japan, Fan Poll on Potential Ronda Rousey Opponent
– WWE posted a poll asking fans who they would want Ronda Rousey to face if she were to compete in WWE; Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Lana, Nia Jax, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Alexa Bliss were the choices. The top vote getters were…
* Charlotte – 31%
* Stephanie McMahon – 28%
* Nia Jax – %
* Becky Lynch – %
* Sasha Banks – %
* Alexa Bliss – %
– WWE posted the following video, featuring Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, Finn Balor and others discussing the recent trip to Tokyo, Japan…
#RAW #TagTeamChampions @WWESheamus & @WWECesaro, @WWERollins, @SashaBanksWWE and MORE Superstars reflect on their recent journey to Tokyo! pic.twitter.com/M8aup5n14G
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2017