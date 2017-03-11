wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Taping UK Live Events, Sheamus Set For Appearance, Lineups For May UK Events
– PWInsider reports that the UK Championship Live events this May will be taped for the WWE Network.
– Sheamus wrote the following on Twitter:
Yes!! Heading to @CricketNation in #Detroit for a meet & greet this Monday SO see you there! https://t.co/CVdksTSl1z pic.twitter.com/b9LpsdGFhR
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 10, 2017
– Here are the lineup’s for some of the WWE’s UK tour dates in May:
May 4th – Glasgow
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the IC Championship
American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella
Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone
Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin
May 7th – Liverpool
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
Finn Balor and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe
New Day vs. Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Gallows and Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships
Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax
Also appearing: Neville, Austin Aries, Golden Truth and Sin Cara
May 10th – Birmingham
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the IC Championship
American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella
Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Dan Moloney vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake
Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and The Miz
May 12th – Newcastle
Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship
Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the IC Championship
American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella
Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Saxon Huxley vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake
Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and The Miz