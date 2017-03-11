– PWInsider reports that the UK Championship Live events this May will be taped for the WWE Network.

– Sheamus wrote the following on Twitter:

– Here are the lineup’s for some of the WWE’s UK tour dates in May:

May 4th – Glasgow

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz for the IC Championship

American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella

Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Wolfgang vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone

Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin

May 7th – Liverpool

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Finn Balor and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

New Day vs. Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Gallows and Anderson for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax

Also appearing: Neville, Austin Aries, Golden Truth and Sin Cara

May 10th – Birmingham

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the IC Championship

American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella

Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Dan Moloney vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake

Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and The Miz

May 12th – Newcastle

Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the IC Championship

American Alpha vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

3 on 4 Handicap Match – Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella

Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Saxon Huxley vs. Pete Dunne, Joseph Conners and James Drake

Also appearing: Dolph Ziggler, Luke Harper and The Miz