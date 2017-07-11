– WWE has teased that a new challenger to Naomi will emerge on Smackdown tonight. Tamina responded…

– Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt are scheduled for Friday’s WWE Raw live event in Roanoke, VA.

– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt as well Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Gallows & Anderson and The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus are also scheduled for Huntington, WV on Saturday.

