WWE News: WWE Teases Naomi & Tamina Feud, Matches Set For Weekend Raw Live Events
– WWE has teased that a new challenger to Naomi will emerge on Smackdown tonight. Tamina responded…
#SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE voiced her suspicions about the actions of @TaminaSnuka on #TalkingSmack! pic.twitter.com/i9GIJ1fcAq
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2017
Wow😒…Ok Champ! It's on😈 https://t.co/QNiKlkuebi
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 11, 2017
– Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt are scheduled for Friday’s WWE Raw live event in Roanoke, VA.
– John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt as well Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Gallows & Anderson and The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus are also scheduled for Huntington, WV on Saturday.
Credit: wrestlinginc.com