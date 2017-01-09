wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE UK Championship Brackets Revealed, Hall of Fame On Sale Update, Shaq Trains For Big Show
– The WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale is now set for January 18th; the official on sale to the public is January 20th.
– WWE has revealed the bracket and First Round matches for the WWE UK Championship tournament; here are the first round matches…
* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
– Shaq posted the following to his Instagram, showing that he’s working out for his WrestleMania match with Big Show…