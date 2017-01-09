– The WWE Hall of Fame pre-sale is now set for January 18th; the official on sale to the public is January 20th.

– WWE has revealed the bracket and First Round matches for the WWE UK Championship tournament; here are the first round matches…

* Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

* Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

* Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

* Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

* Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

* James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

* Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

* Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

BREAKING: The @WWEUKCT bracket and First Round matches have been revealed! https://t.co/p5DLoqyMSG pic.twitter.com/k5Jb6qyWuF — WWE UK Championship (@WWEUKCT) January 9, 2017

– Shaq posted the following to his Instagram, showing that he’s working out for his WrestleMania match with Big Show…