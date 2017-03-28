– PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that the WWE UK Championship will be defended at their WrestleMania weekend show on Friday. Tyler Bate will defend the championship against Mark Andrews. Video from the announcement is below:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans how long the Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg match at WrestleMania will last. As of this writing, the results are:

The match will be over within two minutes: 36%

It will last longer than their previous two matches combined and go for more than 15 minutes: 35%

They will battle for around 10 minutes: 29%