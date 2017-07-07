– John Cena is off of this weekend’s WWE live events, due to the fact that he will be in Australia for his “An Evening with John Cena” one-man shows. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– Here is the weekend schedule of WWE live events…

* WWE runs tonight in Madison Square Garden, and you can check out the full card here.

* Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center; AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin will appear.

* Saturday in Waco, Texas at Extraco Events Center. Advertised for the show: Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose for the Intercontinental Championship, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz for the Raw Tag Titles.

* Sunday in Hidalgo, Texas at State Farm Arena; AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Singh Brothers will appear.

* Sunday is the Great Balls of Fire PPV…

– WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

– RAW Tag Team Championship 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Champions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

– RAW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

– Ambulance Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

– Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

– Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Show Match: Champion Neville vs. Akira Tozawa