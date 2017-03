– Here are the highlights from this week’s NXT including Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas, Asuka vs. Priscilla Zuniga and Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY. Zuniga is better known as Miami-based wrestler Angel Rose:

– WWE posted to Instagram wishing William Shatner a happy eighty-sixth birthday: