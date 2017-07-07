– The San Diego Comic Con website announced the following details on this year’s Mattel/WWE panel on Thursday July 20 at 1 PM Pacific in Room 5AB

“The WWE Women’s Evolution takes over Comic-Con! Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella bring the straight fire on everything from hugging like a champ and being a legit boss to the rise of female Superstars in the WWE. This action-packed hour will also feature a reveal of the all-new Mattel WWE Superstars line, plus a Q&A session led by moderator SmackDown Live commentator Renee Young.”

