– PWInsider reports that ESPN Sportecenter will be airing segments all day from Orlando, Florida. Alexa Bliss has already appeared (she did so at 8:40 AM ET), but other names set to appear today include John Cena, Nikki Bella, New Day, Chris Jericho and more.

– As we previously reported, WWE revealed a complete list of participants for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33. This is lower than the amount announced before, as several wrestlers have been removed from the list. These include Titus O’Neil, Sin Cara, The Vaudevillains, Kalisto and The Ascension.