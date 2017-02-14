– WWE stock closed at $22.50, down $0.16 (0.71%) from the previous close. The slip is the first down close since the fourth quarter earnings call.

– WWE revealed the results of their Valentine Day favorite couples tournament that took place on social media. Renee Young and Dean Ambrose beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals:

– Here’s video of Bray Wyatt receiving his custom WWE Championship title plates at tonight’s SmackDown: