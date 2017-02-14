wrestling / News
WWE News: Wyatt Gets Custom Title Plates, Winner of Favorite Couple Vote Revealed, Stock Down
– WWE stock closed at $22.50, down $0.16 (0.71%) from the previous close. The slip is the first down close since the fourth quarter earnings call.
– WWE revealed the results of their Valentine Day favorite couples tournament that took place on social media. Renee Young and Dean Ambrose beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals:
Congratulations to @ReneeYoungWWE and @TheDeanAmbrose on being voted YOUR favorite @WWE couple in our #ValentinesDay tournament! pic.twitter.com/0QG3tFQXd4
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
– Here’s video of Bray Wyatt receiving his custom WWE Championship title plates at tonight’s SmackDown: