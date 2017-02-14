wrestling / News

WWE News: Wyatt Gets Custom Title Plates, Winner of Favorite Couple Vote Revealed, Stock Down

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $22.50, down $0.16 (0.71%) from the previous close. The slip is the first down close since the fourth quarter earnings call.

– WWE revealed the results of their Valentine Day favorite couples tournament that took place on social media. Renee Young and Dean Ambrose beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals:

– Here’s video of Bray Wyatt receiving his custom WWE Championship title plates at tonight’s SmackDown:

