wrestling / News
WWE News: Wyatt Wouldn’t Want to Go On After His WM Match, Southpaw Wrestling Shirt, Hall Jokes About Sex Tape
March 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Bray Wyatt spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and was asked about Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg being the main event of WrestleMania. Wyatt replied, “If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy. From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”
– WWE Shop is now selling a Southpaw Regional Wrestling shirt.
– Scott Hall took to Twitter and made a joke related to Paige’s sex tape leak, as you can see below:
My account was hacked and this sex tape was released without my consent. I apologize to anyone who is offended pic.twitter.com/XCZaDf9LjN
— Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) March 22, 2017