WWE News: Wyatt Wouldn’t Want to Go On After His WM Match, Southpaw Wrestling Shirt, Hall Jokes About Sex Tape

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bray Wyatt spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and was asked about Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg being the main event of WrestleMania. Wyatt replied, “If I were Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, I wouldn’t want to have to go on after me and Randy. From their standpoint, I wouldn’t want to be them and have to go on after us.”

– WWE Shop is now selling a Southpaw Regional Wrestling shirt.

– Scott Hall took to Twitter and made a joke related to Paige’s sex tape leak, as you can see below:

