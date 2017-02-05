– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with Kofi Kingston where they play a Madden 17 match of the Falcons vs. the Patrios for the Super Bowl. You can check out the video in the player below.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans how Goldberg will take out his anger if his former team the Atlanta Falcons loses at the Super Bowl. 64 percent of fans voted he will “Seek Out Brock Lesnar.” 21 percent voted that he would destroy his TV with a spear. 15 percent voted that he would Jackhammer his refrigerator.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared some additional tweets about his ads as a used car salesman. You can check those out below.

Follow my salesman alter ego @PapaFlairs! He'll be live tweeting abt commercials during the SuperBowl #PapaFlair #ad https://t.co/ST6w6WJB2H — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 4, 2017

The best commercial you won't see tomorrow? @papaflairs had his ad banned from the big game for performance-enhancing deals. WOOOOO! #sp pic.twitter.com/dnlYI9AGoI — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017