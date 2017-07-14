– WWE has a new video looking at five stars who were contracted to other companies when they wrestled for WWE. The list includes Rob Van Dam, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Dan “The Beast” Severn, and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

– Xavier Woods will be part of the Tekken tournament at EVO Championship Series today at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. If he advances in the tournament, he may miss a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida tomorrow.