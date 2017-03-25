wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Releases Reaction Video for Power Rangers Movie, Eva Marie Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety
– Xavier Woods released a video on his UpUpDownDown channel, where he commented on his thoughts on the new Power Rangers movie. You can check out the video below.
– Eva Marie posted the following photo on her Instagram account, noting how she’s celebrating four years of sobriety this week. You can check out her Instagram post below.
So #Grateful and #Blessed beyond my wildest dreams! Today I reflect on how far I have come🙏🏼 it definitely has not been easy and has been filed with a whole lot of trials and tribulations! – Today marks my 4 YEAR BIRTHDAY🎉and I could not have done it without my higher power #GOD , My anchor and rock Jonathan, My families constant loving support, my friends, Mo, and to everyone who has stuck by my side through it all. I am truly humbled today by all of your support and most importantly you never stopped believing in me. Like we say #OneDayAtATime 🙌🙏 #HeresToAnotherOne #GODIsGOOD