WWE News: Xavier Woods Releases Reaction Video for Power Rangers Movie, Eva Marie Celebrates Four Years of Sobriety

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Xavier Woods released a video on his UpUpDownDown channel, where he commented on his thoughts on the new Power Rangers movie. You can check out the video below.

– Eva Marie posted the following photo on her Instagram account, noting how she’s celebrating four years of sobriety this week. You can check out her Instagram post below.

Eva Marie, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Xavier Woods

