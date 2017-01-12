wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Thanks Fans, New Stephanie McMahon Workout Video
January 12, 2017 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods posted the following video to thank fans for getting him to 900,000 subscribers to the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel…
– Here is a new Stephanie McMahon work out video…
#MidnightWorkout w/ @defrancosgym & @tripleh 2 rounds of this DB complex finisher post workout – woke up in New Orleans, participated in Press Conference to announce #WrestleMania 34 coming back to the Superdome, got home in time to visit my grandmother and put the kids to bed #NoExcuses #StrongerThanYesterday #2017Goals