– Xavier Woods will co-host the SXSW Gaming Awards with Sonja Reid on March 18 in Austin, Texas. WWE wrote about the announcement here.

– John Cena wrote the following on Twitter:

– On last night’s episode of 205 Live, the wrestler who lost to Brian Kendrick was named “Tripp Bradshaw”. This was a rib on JBL, who tripped while trying to get into the ring to help Jerry Lawler last week after Dolph Ziggler’s superkick. Corey Graves and Austin Aries also made JBL references on commentary.