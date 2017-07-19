– Zack Ryder posted the following on Twitter, noting that last night marked 10-years for him in WWE…

Made my @WWE debut a little over 10 years ago in Birmingham, Alabama…wrestled in the same arena tonight…#StillSwinging — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 19, 2017

– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, showing that he’s getting ready for his next movie, Skyscraper…