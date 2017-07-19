wrestling / News
WWE News: Zack Ryder Celebrates WWE Anniversary, The Rock Prepares For His Next Movie Role
– Zack Ryder posted the following on Twitter, noting that last night marked 10-years for him in WWE…
Made my @WWE debut a little over 10 years ago in Birmingham, Alabama…wrestled in the same arena tonight…#StillSwinging
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 19, 2017
– The Rock posted the following on Instagram, showing that he’s getting ready for his next movie, Skyscraper…
And it begins. Day 1 of physical prep for my next role in #Skyscraper. I'll keep the flag up for motivation to dig deep. 🐍 A lil' success reminder I've learned over the years – it's easier to work hard when there's a lot of people around watching you. The X- factor that'll set you apart is the hard work you put in when no one is around and you're all alone. That's a difference maker. Just don't procrastinate on the 'gram like I am when cardio is waiting to kick your ass. Day 1 down and doing the work. #DontTread #Skyscraper