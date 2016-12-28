– Zack Ryder posted a new photo on Twitter, showing the staples in his leg being removed. He recently had surgery to fix a knee injury.

Thanks Mom for taking these staples out of my knee. I was going to post the video but it was too gross. #ReturnOfTheZack #SDLive pic.twitter.com/qW9yt9EKdz — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) December 28, 2016

– WWE has posted a clip from last night’s 205 Live in which Neville explains why he joined 205 Live: