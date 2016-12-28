wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Gets Staples Removed, Neville On Why He Joined 205 Live

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
zack-ryder

– Zack Ryder posted a new photo on Twitter, showing the staples in his leg being removed. He recently had surgery to fix a knee injury.

– WWE has posted a clip from last night’s 205 Live in which Neville explains why he joined 205 Live:

article topics :

Neville, Zack Ryder, Joseph Lee

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading