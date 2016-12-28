wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Posts Physical Therapy Pic, Most Talked About 2016 Moments Video

December 28, 2016 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Zack Ryder posted the following to Twitter with a picture of him in the middle of a physical therapy session:

– WWE posted the following video with the most talked about moments of 2016 including Roman Reigns Superman punching Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan’s retirement, AJ Styles attacking John Cena with the Club, Goldberg’s return and more:

