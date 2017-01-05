wrestling / News

WWE News: Zack Ryder Sporting New Look, Jericho Launching New Website

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Zack Ryder shaved off his beard while he’s out injured, as shown on his Twitter account:

– Chris Jericho announced on Facebook that he’s going to launch a new entertainment website this year:

