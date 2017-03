Credit: PWInsider

*No Way Jose def. Steve Cutler.

*Lince Dirado & Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak & Noam Dar.

*Braden (?) Williams def. Dan Matha.

*Eric Young (w/ Sanity) def. Oney Lorcan.

*WWE NXT Womens Champion Asuka, Liv Morgan, & Aaliyah def. Billie Kay, Mandy Rose, and their partner (didn’t catch her name).

*Before intermission, it was announced NXT would return on Thursday, May 11th here to Daytona Beach.

*WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

*Daria Berenato def. Lacey Evans.

*In tonight’s Main Event…Andrade “Cien” Almas & NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Alistair Clark & Kassius Ohno.