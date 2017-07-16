Credit: PWInsider

No Way Jose beat Kona Reeves.

Lars Sullivan beat Demitrius Bronson. Sullivan is a monster in person. Vince will love him.

Drew McIntyre beat Andrade “Cien” Almas in a great match.

Asuka did a promo when Billie Kay and Peyton Royce came out and Asuka ran them off. Nikki Cross came out and they fought.

Aleister Black beat Velveteen Dream in another great match.

The Authors of Pain beat Heavy Machinery to retain the Tag Titles.

Ember Moon beat Ruby Riot in another great match.

The main event saw Bobby Roode beat Roderick Strong to retain the NXT Title. Great match to end the show.