Credit: WrestlingInc.com

* Liv Morgan defeated Kimber Lee

* Tian Bing defeated Blake

* Brennan Williams cut a decent heel promo in the ring. They announced him as a former New England Patriots player but he dissed them because they released him before

* Roderick Strong defeated Elias Samson in a great match

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Chris Atkins

* Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli in another great match, carried by Heavy Machinery who are really onto something with the Florida crowds

* Macey Estrella defeated Heidi Lovelace. Not as good as the first women’s match but Estrella has really improved

* Jack Gallagher, Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar, Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. Really entertaining match, Gallagher got some of the loudest reactions of the night next to Strong and maybe Heavy Machinery. Gallagher was definitely the star here. Noam looked really good too