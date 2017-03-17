Credit: Wrestling Inc

* Kassius Ohno defeated Dan Matha.

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves.

* Patrick Clark defeated Adrian Jaoude.

* Aliyah, Ember Moon and Macey Estrella defeated Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Mandy Rose.

* WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. came to the ring as he always does when NXT is in Ocala. He was interrupted by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. They insulted Funk until Hideo Itami made the save. He nailed Blake with a GTS to end the segment.

* Austin Aries defeated Tony Nese.

* Johnny Gargano defeated Dash Wilder.

* Liv Morgan, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose defeated Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY.