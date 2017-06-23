wrestling / News
WWE NXT House Show Results: Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream, More
Credit: PWInsider
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner. This was Fabian’s NXT debut after his appearance last year in the Cruiserweight Classic.
* Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela.
* The Ealys defeated. Demitrius Bronson and Lars Sullivan. Lars attacked Bronson after the match.
* Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing.
* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* Roderick Strong defeated the debuting Marcel Barthel aka the former Axel Dieter Jr. from Germany’s WXW, not utilizing his real name.
* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti.
* Aleister Black pinned The Velveteen Dream.