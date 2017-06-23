Credit: PWInsider

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner. This was Fabian’s NXT debut after his appearance last year in the Cruiserweight Classic.

* Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela.

* The Ealys defeated. Demitrius Bronson and Lars Sullivan. Lars attacked Bronson after the match.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing.

* Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Roderick Strong defeated the debuting Marcel Barthel aka the former Axel Dieter Jr. from Germany’s WXW, not utilizing his real name.

* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti.

* Aleister Black pinned The Velveteen Dream.