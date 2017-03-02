Credit: The Wrestling Observer

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz

– Heavy Machinery hit a belly squish to pick up the win.

* Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss) defeated Adrian Jaoude

* Buddy Murphy defeated Dan Matha

– Murphy hit a missile dropkick and won with a rollup.

* Ember Moon & Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee & Mandy Rose

– Moon hit a side slam on Kimber Lee for the win.

* Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese

– Metalik hit the Metalik Driver for the win.

* Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato

– Riot hit her up-kick finish for the win.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

– The Authors of Pain hit the hold-up lariat for the win. The Authors tried to beat Ford and Dawkins after the bell, but they fought back and sent the Authors retreating to end the night.