WWE NXT House Show Results: Authors of Pain in Action, Ruby Riot vs. Daria, More
Credit: The Wrestling Observer
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Bollywood Boyz
– Heavy Machinery hit a belly squish to pick up the win.
* Tino Sabbatelli (w/ Riddick Moss) defeated Adrian Jaoude
* Buddy Murphy defeated Dan Matha
– Murphy hit a missile dropkick and won with a rollup.
* Ember Moon & Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee & Mandy Rose
– Moon hit a side slam on Kimber Lee for the win.
* Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese
– Metalik hit the Metalik Driver for the win.
* Ruby Riot defeated Daria Berenato
– Riot hit her up-kick finish for the win.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins
– The Authors of Pain hit the hold-up lariat for the win. The Authors tried to beat Ford and Dawkins after the bell, but they fought back and sent the Authors retreating to end the night.