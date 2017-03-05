Credit: PWInsider

No Way Jose defeats Kohna Reeves with his punch finisher in the opener. Jose is a great act as he kept the fans into it the whole match – Dancing, comedy,etc.

Nikki Cross beat Macy Estrella. I’m just a fan, but Macy needs lots of work in my opinion. Cross brought it as her persona is awesome!

Kassius Ohno beat Patrick Clark.

DIY defeated Sanity in a terrific match with their patented double superkick.

Aliester Black came out and was supposed to wrestle Sampson. Before the show, it was announced that Sampson lost a Loser Leave NXT match at tapings to Ohno. Then Sampson came out with a mask on and his guitar and said he was the Gypsy. Sang a crappy song dogging the locals. Sampson attacked him, ref came out,then they had a match. Black won of course.

Asuka beat Liv Morgan.

Tye Dillinger & Shinsuke Nakamura beat Bobby Roode and Andrades “Cien” Almas. Terrific match. Some comedy, especially Roode. Good guys won. Great show,great effort. Especially for a small town show. No sellout. Maybe 3/4th full but the crowd was hyped up.