WWE NXT House Show Results: Nakamura in Six-Man Main Event, Dillinger vs. Young
February 9, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Wrestling Inc
* Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) defeated Patrick Clark.
* Daria Barenato defeated Mandy Rose.
* Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler.
* Alister Black (Tommy End) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Asuka retained the NXT Women’s Championship over Ember Moon and Nikki Cross.
Intermission
* Sanity (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) defeated Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford. Eric Young joins the rest of Sanity in beating down Dawkins and Ford until Tye Dillinger makes the save. Which leads to….
* Tye Dillinger defeats Eric Young.
* Shinsuke Nakamura & #DIY defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode & NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors of Pain.