Credit: Wrestling Inc

* Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) defeated Patrick Clark.

* Daria Barenato defeated Mandy Rose.

* Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler.

* Alister Black (Tommy End) defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Asuka retained the NXT Women’s Championship over Ember Moon and Nikki Cross.

Intermission

* Sanity (Killian Dain & Alexander Wolfe) defeated Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford. Eric Young joins the rest of Sanity in beating down Dawkins and Ford until Tye Dillinger makes the save. Which leads to….

* Tye Dillinger defeats Eric Young.

* Shinsuke Nakamura & #DIY defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode & NXT Tag Team Champions the Authors of Pain.