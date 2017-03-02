Credit: PWInsider

No Way José vs. Kona Reeves- Kona got some decent heel work in. Jose wins with a pop-up into a punch.

Liv Morgan vs. Macey Estrella- Macey was in an Amish/School Teacher gimmick, including wrestling in a skirt. Liv wins with a bulldog.

Kassius Ohno vs. Patrick Clark- Clark was in full Prince mode, even eliciting a “purple reign” chant. The match was very slow, and I literally saw people asleep in the crowd. That’s no exaggeration. Ohno wins with the forearm to the back of the neck.

DIY cut an Ohio-centric promo, where Gargano made Ciampa an honorary buckeye for the night.

Ellias Samson vs Aleister Black- Samson came out under a lucha mask, claiming to be the “Rambler,” playing off his loser leaves town match. He did his usual stuff until he’s interrupted by Black. Black cuts a generic promo ragging on Samson until he’s attacked. Black wins in a short match with the roundhouse kick.

Post match- the crowd cheered the “Rambler” and asked for a song. He sang a song about Columbus sucking, which somehow got a big pop and a “Thank you, Rambler” chant. Only in Wrestling…

DIY vs. Sanity- Sanity wins as Dane dominates and also receives an assist from Cross when DIY was going for their finisher.

Post match- Cross calls out Asuka, which leads to…

Asuka vs Nikki Cross for the Women’s Championship- Sanity tries to interfere, but DIY makes the save. Asuka wins with a head kick.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillenger vs. Andrade Almas and Bobby Roode- Lots of comedy spots, as Nakamura pins Almas with the Kinshasa.

Overall, a pretty standard NXT house show. Nothing out of the ordinary.

Quick note- This is the first NXT house show in Columbus that hasn’t sold out within the first few days. This show was far from sold out. There were empty seats in the front row, even. It’s sad to see the enthusiasm and passion for the brand become so diluted since NXT Takeover: Dallas.