WWE NXT House Show Results: Nakamura Teams With #DIY, Lana in Action, More
The night opened with a meet-and-greet with The Ealy Twins and Ember Moon
Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese
Lana defeated Kimber Lee
Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude
Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
Roderick Strong defeated The Drifter
Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan & Aliyah
Heavy Machinery cut an in-ring promo
Aleister Black (Tommy End) defeated Patrick Clark
#DIY & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Authors of Pain & Wesley Blake
