* Daria defeated Macey Estrella.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Chris Atkins. Surprisingly good for two big men.

* Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali.

* Cedric Alexander was interviewed about how he’s moving on from Noam Dar and Alicia Fox with the WWE Cruiserweight Title in his future.

* Jack Gallagher defeated Murphy. Entertaining stuff between the two, Gallagher was one of the stars of the whole show.

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah defeated Kimber Lee and Heidi Lovelace. Strong work by everyone involved. This was Lee’s official debut.

* Wesley Blake defeated Dan Matha.

* Dash and Dawson defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Just as good as the night before, Ford and Dawkins have really improved. They countered a sneak attack after the match and got a pop to end the show.