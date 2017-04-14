Credit: WZ

1) Kassius Ohno defeats Kona Reeves.

Nothing special, lots of stalling by Kona to get heat from the crowd.

2) Andrade Cien Almas defeats Dan Matha (I haven’t seen this dude since Samoa Joe destroyed him)

3) Ruby Riot and Ember Moon defeat Mandy Rose and Kimberly Frankele

Great match, Mandy has clearly improved since Tough Enough and it shows, Spartanburg crowd loved her (duh).

4) Aleister Black destroys Patrick Clark.

Short match with Aleister taking the W easily, prematch Patrick Clark cut a promo not knowing what city he was in.

5) Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami defeat The Revival.

I was probably the only one who noticed in the crowd but Hideo must have been playing some sort of rib on the referee of that match, he randomly kept staring the ref down throughout the match including while he was getting beat up, ref couldn’t stop laughing. Post match Hideo and Shinsuke try to shake hands with The Revival but they walk away.

6) Authors of Pain defeat D.I.Y for the NXT tag team titles.

Fantastic match, great spots all throughout. Authors of Pain walked out with the old NXT titles for whatever reason, as was the case with all the other title holders tonight.

7) Asuka defeats Daria Berenato for the NXT women’s title.

Awesome match, Daria was giving everything she had to Asuka to the point where the crowd kept cheering her on.

8) Bobby Roode defeats Tye Dillinger

Bobby wins with the help of Authors of Pain, all three of them attack Tye until Shinsuke comes out and tried to make the save, until Bobby called out the Revival. Revival took quite some time getting to the ring while watching Shinsuke and Tye get destroyed, as it turns out once they got in they turned on Authors of Pain and threw them out the ring, Revival, Shinsuke and Tye then take turns attacking Bobby Roode then cut a farewell promo to the crowd.