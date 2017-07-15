wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Event Results 07.14.17: Seattle, WA – Bobby Roode Defends Against Roderick Strong
July 15, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Mel Phillips and @ScottyStyles29 via WrestlingInc
* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves in a fun match to get the crowd pumped
* Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream
* Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson
* Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot in the match of the night
* Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Heavy Machinery
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Billie Kay
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Roderick Strong