WWE NXT Live Event Results: Cocoa, FL: Aleister Black Battles The Velveteen Dream
June 23, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: Tara & Wrestling Inc
* Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner
* The Ealy Brothers defeated Lars Sullivan and Demitrius Bronson
* Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela
* Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing
* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Taynara Conti and Sonya Deville
* Roderick Strong defeated Marcel Barthel
* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream