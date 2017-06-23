wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Event Results: Cocoa, FL: Aleister Black Battles The Velveteen Dream

June 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Credit: Tara & Wrestling Inc

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner

* The Ealy Brothers defeated Lars Sullivan and Demitrius Bronson

* Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela

* Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing

* Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Taynara Conti and Sonya Deville

* Roderick Strong defeated Marcel Barthel

* Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

