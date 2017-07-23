wrestling / News
WWE NXT Live Results: Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream, More
* Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Bianca Belair defeated Zeda.
* Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Yanbo Wang defeated The Ealy Brothers and Demitrius Bronson..
* Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves.
* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner.
* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans defeated Sage Beckett, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream.