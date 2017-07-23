wrestling / News

WWE NXT Live Results: Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream, More

July 23, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Credit: Wrestling Inc:

* Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Bianca Belair defeated Zeda.

* Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Yanbo Wang defeated The Ealy Brothers and Demitrius Bronson..

* Oney Lorcan defeated Kona Reeves.

* Lars Sullivan defeated Fabian Aichner.

* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Liv Morgan and Lacey Evans defeated Sage Beckett, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

* Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream.

article topics :

House Show, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading