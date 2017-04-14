– Here is the weekend listing of WWE & NXT live events. The Raw and Smackdown shows may have different rosters, due to the recent roster shake-up; below is the listing of what is locally advertised for the shows…

* NXT Tonight: in St. Augustine, Florida at Mark Lance Armory (local Florida crew).

* Raw Brand Tonight: in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin Donuts Center; Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Titles, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship, Neville vs. Austin Aries for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, Big Show vs. Titus O’Neil, Curtis Axel vs. Jinder Mahal are advertised.

* NXT Tonight: in Spartanburg, South Carolina at the Memorial Auditorium; Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas, Asuka, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to appear.

* NXT Saturday: in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center (local Florida crew).

* Raw Brand Saturday: in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center.

* NXT Saturday: in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena; Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Bobby Roode, Andrade Almas, Asuka, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Authors of Pain, The Revival, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled to appear.

* Smackdown Brand Saturday: in Springfield, Missouri at JQH Arena; Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship is advertised. American Alpha, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss are also locally advertised.

* Smackdown Brand Sunday: in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at Show Me Center. andy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, and Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship are advertised.

* Raw Brand Sunday: in Cincinnati, Ohio at US Bank Arena

