WWE & NXT Stars React To Smackdown Debuts of Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger
Many WWE and NXT stars tweeted out reactions to the Smackdown debuts of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger. Check them out below.
The best 💜 https://t.co/fMk4UigyNH
10!
I give that match a long overdue
🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽@WWEDillinger
Congratulations, brother
about. damn. time#SDLive
Hfyjkjdtklfskmhrdg King!!! Send me to #SDLive 🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 https://t.co/JuvEromLyA
NAKAMURA #SDLive
I've met a lot of people in this business. @WWEDillinger is by far one of my favorites. To say this was deserved is an understatement. @WWE
just got real with @ShinsukeN and #smackdown
S.H.I.N.S.U.K.E. welcome to Smackdown 🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻 @ShinsukeN
Congrats to @WWEDillinger on his #SDLive debut! It was a perfect 10
He has arrived!! @ShinsukeN on #SDLiveAfterMania!!
😳
