Many WWE and NXT stars tweeted out reactions to the Smackdown debuts of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger. Check them out below.

10! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 5, 2017

I give that match a long overdue

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽@WWEDillinger

Congratulations, brother

about. damn. time#SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) April 5, 2017

I've met a lot of people in this business. @WWEDillinger is by far one of my favorites. To say this was deserved is an understatement. @WWE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 5, 2017

S.H.I.N.S.U.K.E. welcome to Smackdown 🙌🏻🙌🏻👍🏻 @ShinsukeN — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 5, 2017

Congrats to @WWEDillinger on his #SDLive debut! It was a perfect 10 — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 5, 2017