wrestling / News

WWE & NXT Stars React To Smackdown Debuts of Shinsuke Nakamura & Tye Dillinger

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Many WWE and NXT stars tweeted out reactions to the Smackdown debuts of Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger. Check them out below.

article topics :

Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading