– Here is the weekend schedule of WWE & NXT live events…

* NXT tonight in Gainesville, FL

* Raw Friday in Syracuse, NY with Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. New Day vs. Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Titles, Neville vs. Rich Swann

* Smackdown Saturday in Albany, NY with Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. AJ Styles in a street fight, Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

* Raw Saturday in Allentown, PA with Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

* Smackdown Sunday in Amherst, MA with Bray Wyatt vs. Luke Harper for the WWE Championship, and John Cena vs. AJ Styles in a street fight.

* Raw Sunday in Hershey, PA with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.

