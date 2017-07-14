– Here is the WWE weekend schedule of live events…

* Tonight WWE is holding another taping for the Mae Young Classic tournament today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

* Tonight NXT in Seattle, Washington at The Paramount Theatre with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars).

* Tonight, the Raw brand is in Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are advertised.

* Saturday NXT in Portland, Oregon at the Theater of the Clouds on Saturday with the traveling crew (main NXT TV stars).

* Saturday, the Smackdown brand is in Pensacola, Florida at Pensacola Bay Center, Scheduled for the show: Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, The Usos vs. New Day vs. Breezango for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella.

* Saturday in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center on Saturday with the local crew.

* Saturday, the Raw brad is in Huntington, West Virginia at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Scheduled for the show is: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sheamus and Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz for the Raw Tag Titles.

* Sunday, the Smackdown brand is in Tallahassee, Florida at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

* Sunday, the Raw brand is in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.