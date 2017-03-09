– WWE sent out the following today…

The Wrestlemania Store will be located at WrestleMania Axxess within the Orange County Convention Center’s West Concourse, Hall A.

HOURS:

Thursday 3/30 | Noon – 11 pm

Friday 3/31 | 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 11 pm

Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 1 pm

Autograph Signings at Wrestlemania store – first come, first serve, 300 wristbands given out

Thursday 3/30 – Becky Lynch at 1 PM.

Friday 3/31 – Dolph Ziggler at 11 AM.

Artist Rob Schamberger will be painting a new WWE Superstar masterpiece live on-site. Original artwork and prints will be available for sale.

Additional, official WWE merchandise stands will be located at:

Caribe Royale Orlando Hotel Merchandise Stand

8101 World Center Dr.

Orlando, FL 32821

HOURS:

Thursday 3/30 | 4 pm – 7 pm

Friday 3/31 | 11 am – 9 pm

Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 9 pm

Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 4 pm

Monday 4/3 | 7 am – 11 am

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the Entrance to Universal Orlando Merchandise Stand

5780 Major Blvd.

Orlando, FL 32819

HOURS:

Thursday 3/30 | 4 pm – 7 pm

Friday 3/31 | 11 am – 9 pm

Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 9 pm

Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 4 pm

Monday 4/3 | 7 am – 11 am

WrestleMania Axxess Merchandise Trailers

Located outside of the Orange County Convention Center – Hall A

HOURS:

Thursday 3/30 | 11 am – 11 pm

Friday 3/31 | 10 am – 10 pm

Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 11 pm

Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 1 pm

Located On W. Church Street at the corner of W. Church Street and S. Orange Ave.

HOURS:

Thursday 3/30 | 11 am – 9 pm

Friday 3/31 | 12 pm – Midnight

Saturday 4/1 | 12 pm – Midnight

Sunday 4/2 | 10 am – 4 pm