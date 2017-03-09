wrestling / News
WWE Officially Announces The Orlando WrestleMania Store
– WWE sent out the following today…
The Wrestlemania Store will be located at WrestleMania Axxess within the Orange County Convention Center’s West Concourse, Hall A.
HOURS:
Thursday 3/30 | Noon – 11 pm
Friday 3/31 | 10 am – 10 pm
Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 11 pm
Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 1 pm
Autograph Signings at Wrestlemania store – first come, first serve, 300 wristbands given out
Thursday 3/30 – Becky Lynch at 1 PM.
Friday 3/31 – Dolph Ziggler at 11 AM.
Artist Rob Schamberger will be painting a new WWE Superstar masterpiece live on-site. Original artwork and prints will be available for sale.
Additional, official WWE merchandise stands will be located at:
Caribe Royale Orlando Hotel Merchandise Stand
8101 World Center Dr.
Orlando, FL 32821
HOURS:
Thursday 3/30 | 4 pm – 7 pm
Friday 3/31 | 11 am – 9 pm
Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 9 pm
Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 4 pm
Monday 4/3 | 7 am – 11 am
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at the Entrance to Universal Orlando Merchandise Stand
5780 Major Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32819
HOURS:
Thursday 3/30 | 4 pm – 7 pm
Friday 3/31 | 11 am – 9 pm
Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 9 pm
Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 4 pm
Monday 4/3 | 7 am – 11 am
WrestleMania Axxess Merchandise Trailers
Located outside of the Orange County Convention Center – Hall A
HOURS:
Thursday 3/30 | 11 am – 11 pm
Friday 3/31 | 10 am – 10 pm
Saturday 4/1 | 8 am – 11 pm
Sunday 4/2 | 8 am – 1 pm
Located On W. Church Street at the corner of W. Church Street and S. Orange Ave.
HOURS:
Thursday 3/30 | 11 am – 9 pm
Friday 3/31 | 12 pm – Midnight
Saturday 4/1 | 12 pm – Midnight
Sunday 4/2 | 10 am – 4 pm